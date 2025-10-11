‘Family Matters' star Darius McCrary arrested on fugitive felony warrant

‘Family Matters’ actor Darius McCrary arrested near US-Mexico border

Family Matters star Darius McCrary has been arrested near the US-Mexico border and is being held without bail in a San Diego jail.

According to court and jail records, the actor, 49, was booked on October 5 by the US Border Patrol on an out-of-state felony warrant, People Magazine reported.

Listed as a “fugitive arrest,” McCrary is currently in custody with his first court appearance scheduled for October 15.

A representative for McCrary told TMZ that the warrant originated in Michigan after the actor missed a court hearing related to unpaid child support.

McCrary, best known for playing Eddie Winslow on the ’90s sitcom Family Matters, has faced multiple legal issues in recent years, including a contentious divorce from ex-wife Tammy Brawner in 2017.

When their divorce was finalised in 2019, he was ordered to pay monthly child support and complete alcohol, drug, and anger management programs.

Brawner, a former Harlem Globetrotter, was granted full custody of their daughter, Zoey, following allegations that McCrary injured her in 2018. McCrary denied the claims.

McCrary remains in custody, waiting for his court hearing and possible transfer to Michigan.