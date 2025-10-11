 
Meghan Markle latest move shows how 'ignorant she is'

Meghan Markle made a joint appearance with Prince Harry

October 11, 2025

Duchess Meghan Markle has revealed a person who always keeps her laughing on World Mental Health Day.

Taking to Instagram, Meghan shared behind-the-scene intimate moment with Prince Harry from their joint appearance at the Project Healthy Mind Gala.

In the video, Meghan is seen laughing as Harry appeared to crack a joke backstage at the event.

Meghan writes, “Happy World Mental Health Day.

“…to the man who always keeps me laughing”, the duchess concludes the upload with a red heart emoji.

Earlier, according to Page Six, Meghan and Harry issued a statement ahead of their appearance at the gala.

Commenting on the report, a fan says “World Mental Health Day is intended to raise awareness of mental health issues and to support those affected worldwide. To say, ‘to the man who always keeps me laughing’ is what you say about your loved one on Valentine's Day, your anniversary, or birthday.

“For someone who prides herself as being all knowing when it comes to everything related to mental health, this single post shows how ignorant she is.”

Another said, “And no surprise she still makes it all about herself.”

“Humanitarians of the Year?? Seriously?? I can guarantee you I've done more volunteer work than these two,” the third commented.

