Zach Bryan, Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia's split: Here’s what went wrong

Zach Bryan announced his breakup with Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia on October 22, 2024, after nearly a year together.

Here’s what really went wrong between Brianna and Zach that led to their breakup!

Why Did Zach Bryan And Brianna LaPaglia Break Up?

In October 2024, Zach took to his Instagram handle to announce his separation from Brianna.

“Brianna and me have broken up with [each other] and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart,” the Pink Skies crooner began the lengthy post. “She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that, I’ll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things.”

He continued, “I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too.”

Concluding the post, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter penned, “With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself.”

Hours later, Brianna also addressed their breakup in an emotional clip.

“I’ve been crying for, like, five days straight,” the TV star confessed after revealing she was “completely shocked” by Zach’s statement.

“He didn’t text me, he didn’t call me. … I’m at the point where it’s like, how can you give someone everything and like, love them so unconditionally, like through stuff that you shouldn’t, because you just love ’em and you want them?” shared the BFFs podcast host.

In November 2024, Brianna revealed on her podcast that Zach disliked the outfit she rocked at the 2024 Golden Globes, claiming that he had been controlling.

She also claimed that the singer’s team offered her a $12 million deal to stay silent on their relationship.

Recently, in an interview with Elite Daily, Brianna talked about her breakup with Zach.

“I always trusted my intuition and my gut, and I did it for me… It was a selfish moment where I was like, ‘I’m doing this for me, and I’m taking me back,'” she said at that time.

When did Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia Start Dating?

Brianna LaPaglia and Zach Bryan began dating in July 2023.