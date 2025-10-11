David Del Rio, wife Katherine: Inside their marriage and life beyond ‘Matlock’=

David Del Rio's career took a dramatic turn when he was fired from CBS's Matlock amid allegations of sexual misconduct by co-star Leah Lewis.

He was fired as a result of an internal inquiry into the alleged incident, which happened in September 2025.

Here’s everything to know about the actor's personal life, his wife, and their family!

Who Is David Del Rio?

David Del Rio has appeared in several films and various television projects, but his rise in Hollywood took a dramatic turn after securing a major role as Billy Martinez on CBS’s Matlock.

Is David Del Rio married?

Yes. David Del Rio tied the knot with Katherine Del Rio in 2018. Katherine first saw the actor perform in the Broadway production of In the Heights.

Later, the two reconnected through mutual friends and began dating.

Who is Katherine Del Rio?

Katherine Del Rio is also an actress who has made appearances in some TV series and short films.

She is a chef as well. Katherine once told Voyage Austin that she originally started a cooking business during her time in NYC.

Since then, she has catered many events, including popular music festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach.

Does David Del Rio Have Kids?

David Del Rio shares two daughters with his wife, Katherine—Lily, born in June 2023, and Coco, born in March 2025.