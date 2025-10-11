Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' takes aim at her friendship with Blake Lively?

Blake Lively 'never imagined Taylor would stay upset for this long'

Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, has seemingly shaken Blake Live to the core.

An insider told RadarOnline.com that Lively believes many songs on the 35-year-old American singer-songwriter’s new album are taking a dig at her, which she considers a “most brutal” snub.

For those unaware, Swift’s twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, has a song with the title Ruin the Friendship and the source stated that the track is aimed at the bond both stars once had that has now been fractured beyond repair.

An insider close to both luminaries revealed, "Blake is devastated – this isn't something she can easily move past. She really loved Taylor and never thought their friendship would fall apart like this.”

"Hearing those songs has hit her hard, and seeing people online convinced they're about her just makes it even more painful,” the source noted.

Notably, this bitter break in their friendship came after the Gossip Girl star tried to use Swift’s influence in order to make changes in her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Lively is embroiled in a legal battle with Baldoni after she accused him of harassment on the set of their 2024 film It Ends with Us and starting a smear campaign against her.

The insider said, "Taylor was deeply upset by the suggestion that she had any part in it. She wanted to stay completely out of that whole legal situation.”

"Blake never imagined Taylor would stay upset for this long. The silence has been awful – it feels like she's lost a sister. She's tried contacting her through mutual friends, but most are too wary to get involved because they don’t want to risk upsetting Taylor."

"Losing Taylor's friendship is painful enough, but Blake's really scared about what it could mean for her career. Taylor has huge influence – if Hollywood were a high school, she'd be the head cheerleader. When she decides someone's out, everyone pays attention,” the source noted.