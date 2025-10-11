Meghan Markle marks special day with daughter Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has marked a special occasion with her and Prince Harry's daughter Princess Lilibet.

On October 11, 2025, the wife of Harry took to Instagram and celebrated the International Day of the Girl.

For the occasioon, Meghan posted a photo of herself and the royal couple's daughter Lilibet alongside an adorable video of the four-year-old running in the garden.

However, the former Suits star made sure to keep Lilibet's face hidden.

In the caption, Meghan penned a special message as a tribute to all the girls out there, stating, "To all the girls - this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you."

The Duchess of Sussex added, "It’s your right and our responsibility. Go get ‘em girl!"

"Happy International Day of the Girl," she noted in conclusion.

Besides Princess Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also parents to a son Prince Harry.