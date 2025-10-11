 
Meghan Markle's subtle snub to Prince Harry at Gala raises eyebrows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a gala in New York

Web Desk
October 11, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to New York City this week to attend the World Mental Health Day Gala in Tribeca, Manhattan, hosted by Project Healthy Minds. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were honored as Humanitarians of the Year at the event, drew widespread attention online after a brief moment between them went viral. 

In a video that has been viewed more than a million times on social media, Prince Harry is seen placing his hand on Meghan’s lower back as the couple posed for photographers on the red carpet. 

The Duchess, maintaining her trademark composure, appeared to smile and say something quietly to her husband. 

Moments later, Harry removed his hand, prompting viewers to speculate about the exchange. 

Fans quickly shared interpretations of the interaction, with many suggesting Meghan subtly reminded Harry of the cameras. 

Others praised the couple for their natural chemistry and affectionate rapport. 


