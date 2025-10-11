 
'Proof' of Prince Harry's commercial flying surfaces

Prince Harry surprises passengers aboard a commercial flight

October 11, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines this week with their  appearance at the World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City.

But it’s another more casual moment that’s now catching public attention. 

An undated video circulating online shows the Duke of Sussex flying commercially, seated quietly behind fellow passengers. 

In the clip, a woman can be heard laughing uncontrollably upon realizing the royal is sitting right behind her. 

“No, no, no, you can’t do that,” Harry jokes with a smile, wearing a baseball cap and appearing relaxed, without visible security nearby. 

The short video, which has been viewed thousands of times, stands in contrast to frequent reports criticizing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for using private jets. 

Supporters are sharing the clip widely, claiming mainstream British outlets won’t highlight it because it undercuts that narrative.

The timing of the resurfaced footage  just days after Harry and Meghan’s high-profile New York gala appearance  has fueled new discussions about the couple’s evolving public image. 


