Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy lunch with THIS famous friend in NYC

Harry and Meghan recently attended Project Healthy Minds' third annual World Mental Health Day Gala

Syeda Waniya
October 11, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently spent some time with one of their famous pals.

According to People Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for lunch with Serena Williams on Friday, October 10, 2025.

The outlet revealed that the trio dined at New York's Soho House.

Notably, the get-together comes as Harry and Meghan were in New York City for a mental health event this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted the Humanitarian of the Year Award at Project Healthy Minds' third annual World Mental Health Day Gala on Thursday.

In a joint statement, Harry and Meghan said, "Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives. As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them."

"We’re proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time," the statement read further.

It is pertinent to mention Meghan Markle first met Serena Williams at the Super Bowl in 2010. However, when they met again in 2014 they immediately hit it off and have remained close friends since.

