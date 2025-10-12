Ryan Reynolds reflects on a personal loss that still lingers

Ryan Reynolds reflects on 'complicated' relationship with his late father

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about how grief over complicated relationship with his late father still catches him off guard.

Speaking during a Q&A for a new documentary he produced John Candy: I Like Me, Reynolds admitted grief “hits you at weird times.”

“When my father passed away, we had a complicated relationship,” he shared. “There’s an episode with Jimmy Fallon where you’ll see me lose my train of thought… it just hits me like a freight train.”

Reynolds, 48, explained that he tried to recover quickly with humor, but moments like that remind him how unpredictable grief can be. “It finds you at the weirdest moments,” he said, adding that even kind words often feel “inconsequential” because grief is so personal.

His father, James Reynolds, died in 2015 at 74 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. In the years since, the Deadpool star has worked with the awareness campaign More to Parkinson’s to shed light on the condition’s lesser-known symptoms, like hallucinations and delusions.