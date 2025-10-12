 
Rebecca Ferguson shares more details about costar who yelled at her

Rebecca Ferguson says the unnamed male actor often insulted her acting

October 12, 2025

Rebecca Ferguson opens up about difficult on-set experience
Rebecca Ferguson opens up about difficult on-set experience

Rebecca Ferguson is opening up again about the "absolute idiot" costar who once screamed at her during filming.

In a new interview with The Times published on October 9, the Mission: Impossible star, 41, revisited her viral comments from earlier this year about a tense on-set encounter.

She said the unnamed male actor often insulted her acting, forcing her to finally confront him.

“I looked at this person and said, ‘You can f*** off. I’m going to act toward a tennis ball. I never want to see you again,’” Ferguson recalled.

The actress added she wasn’t worried about naming him indirectly because “other people who have worked with this person also had a s***** time.”

Ferguson admitted she wasn’t perfect either, “I’ll shove someone under a bus in front of a crew to make a point,” she said, calling the industry a “tricky world” for anyone who stands up for themselves.

She confirmed the person in question wasn’t Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, or Tom Cruise—her Mission: Impossible costar, whom she once jokingly described as a “man child… in a good way.”

