Rebecca Ferguson shares more details about costar who yelled at her

Rebecca Ferguson opens up about difficult on-set experience

Rebecca Ferguson is opening up again about the "absolute idiot" costar who once screamed at her during filming.

In a new interview with The Times published on October 9, the Mission: Impossible star, 41, revisited her viral comments from earlier this year about a tense on-set encounter.

She said the unnamed male actor often insulted her acting, forcing her to finally confront him.

“I looked at this person and said, ‘You can f*** off. I’m going to act toward a tennis ball. I never want to see you again,’” Ferguson recalled.

The actress added she wasn’t worried about naming him indirectly because “other people who have worked with this person also had a s***** time.”

Ferguson admitted she wasn’t perfect either, “I’ll shove someone under a bus in front of a crew to make a point,” she said, calling the industry a “tricky world” for anyone who stands up for themselves.

She confirmed the person in question wasn’t Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, or Tom Cruise—her Mission: Impossible costar, whom she once jokingly described as a “man child… in a good way.”