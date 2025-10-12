Mandy Moore reveals Halloween costume plans for this year

Mandy Moore eyes family-themed Halloween for first time

Mandy Moore is planning a family Halloween theme with husband and kids.

The This Is Us star, 41, told People Magazine in a recent interview that she’s planning a group costume with husband Taylor Goldsmith and their three children, including sons August “Gus,” 4, and Oscar “Ozzie,” 3, plus daughter Louise “Lou,” 1.

“I’m trying to push for a family Halloween theme this year,” Moore said, admitting it would be the first time the family of five dresses up together.

“They’ve never wanted to do it before. I feel like we’re floating into the best part of the year, so I’m super excited.”

The actress and singer shared that she’s considering several ideas, including Star Wars and Toy Story, for the family of five.

Last year, the couple went all out with their kids’ costumes. Gus dressed as a dragon, Ozzie as a sanitation worker, and baby Lou in an orange onesie that read, “My First Halloween.”