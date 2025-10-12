TLP protest continues to choke twin cities despite partial reopening of roads

A view of shipping containers used to block the area leading towards the Parliament House, in Islamabad, October 4, 2024. — Reuters

TLP march towards Islamabad enters third day.

Over 100 party workers arrested in Lahore.

Faizabad interchange remains closed.

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: Several key roads in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been partially reopened on Sunday as the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) protest march continues its advance from Lahore towards Islamabad.

While major routes remain blocked by shipping containers, authorities have begun easing restrictions in select areas of the twin cities to facilitate commuters.

The twin cities have remained under partial lockdown since Friday following a protest call by TLP, whose activists attempted to march on Islamabad in solidarity with Palestinians.

Mobile internet services were also partially restored in some parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, say authorities.

Rawalpindi Traffic Police has issued a new plan regarding road routes. According to the Rawalpindi Traffic Police, out of 43 blocked locations in the city, six have been fully reopened while 35 have been partially cleared. Faizabad remains completely closed for the third consecutive day.

In Rawalpindi, roads leading to residential areas and adjoining streets off Murree Road were reopened for traffic, though major highways, including Murree Road, Faizabad, the Expressway, and IJP Road, remain closed. The metro bus service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad also remains suspended until further notice.

Motorway police confirmed that the M-2 Motorway from Lahore to Islamabad has been reopened, and traffic flow is normal. The Islamabad Expressway and the route connecting Ninth Avenue to Double Road have also been partially reopened, though the Faizabad route from the Rawalpindi side remains blocked.

Islamabad DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq visited Faizabad to review the law and order situation, assuring that security and order in the capital will be maintained “at all costs.”

Traffic police have announced diversions across multiple points near Faizabad. Heavy traffic entry into Islamabad remains suspended, with alternate routes advised: motorists travelling to Rawalpindi from Rawal Dam Chowk are advised to use Park Road, while those heading to the airport should use Kashmir Chowk and Srinagar Highway.

Residents of I-8 have been instructed to use Zero Point, Srinagar Highway, Club Road, and Park Road, while those coming from Koral should opt for Khanna Pul, Lehtrar Road, Tramri Chowk, and Rawal Dam Chowk.

In Lahore, violent clashes between TLP protesters and police left 112 personnel injured and led to the arrest of more than 100 activists, according to DIG Operations Faisal Kamran. The protesters also vandalised the Shahdara Town police station and damaged public and private property, The News reported.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry earlier said the government was pursuing a peaceful resolution but would not be “blackmailed by mobs,” accusing TLP of exploiting sensitive issues for political gains.