Lizzo makes shock confession about musical instincts

Lizzo asked fans to have her back as she starts new journey

October 12, 2025

Lizzo has opened up about losing touch with her creative confidence in a candid new interview.

Speaking to Vulture, the About Damn Time hitmaker revealed that she had recently “forgotten how to trust” her musical instincts and that her latest work did not turn out as she envisioned.

“I had forgotten how to trust myself,” Lizzo confessed.

 “I think, musically, I have been on a path to losing myself for a long time.”

In March, the singer announced that her fifth studio album was complete, though a release date remains unconfirmed due to ongoing legal troubles. 

Despite that, Lizzo shared two singles earlier this year, Love in Real Life and Still Bad, both of which she said were chosen by her label, Atlantic Records.

Reflecting on a pivotal meeting about her creative control, Lizzo recalled telling her team, “I need to do s*** my way starting from now. And I need y’all to have my back. It’s going to be a little scary.” 

Moreover, Lizzo's latest creative chapter comes after a turbulent period in her career, marked by lawsuits from former employees in 2023 and 2024 alleging harassment and a toxic workplace.

