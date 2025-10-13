 
Geo News

Colin Hanks gets read about 'white men in their 40s'

Director Colin Hanks opens up about the personal lessons behind his new John Candy documentary

By
Web Desk
|

October 13, 2025

Colin Hanks makes bizarre remark about white men in their 40s
Colin Hanks makes bizarre remark about 'white men in their 40s'

Colin Hanks believes therapy isn’t optional, especially for “white men in their 40s.”

During a Q&A at a screening of John Candy: I Like Me on October 9, the 43-year-old actor and director said that watching how the late comedian John Candy coped with personal loss reminded him how vital emotional work is for men his age.

Hanks, who directed the new Prime Video documentary produced by Ryan Reynolds, said his research into Candy’s life deepened after discovering that the Uncle Buck star lost his father at age 5, a trauma that shaped his entire life.

“Once I found out that John’s father had died when he was 5, I said, ‘Okay, that’s something that never leaves you,’” Hanks recalled during the event at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY.

“And when I connected with his son, Chris, he mentioned that John had just started doing that therapeutic work that a lot of people do in their 40s — specifically white men in their 40s — they should all be doing therapy.”

Hanks said Candy’s warmth and humour were deeply tied to how he coped with grief and loss. “That outgoing, genuine, gregarious, caring individual — that’s all coping,” he explained. “That’s how he was raised.”

As fame grew, Hanks added, those same traits “started to work against him,” as public expectations weighed heavier. “That was when I said, ‘That’s a story I think is really interesting. I haven’t seen that before,’ ” he said.

Describing Candy as “an everyman,” Hanks said he wanted the film to celebrate both the comedian’s legacy and his humanity.

“I knew John. I had exchanges with John,” Hanks said. “And I definitely wanted to celebrate his career — and the person that he was.”

John Candy: I Like Me premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 4 and is now streaming globally on Prime Video.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' maker teases new 'beautiful' film
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' maker teases new 'beautiful' film
Diane Keaton's condition in final days revealed
Diane Keaton's condition in final days revealed
Evan Peters gets honest 'Tron: Ares' ending
Evan Peters gets honest 'Tron: Ares' ending
'Kiss of the Super Woman' star spills shocking details on working with Jennifer Lopez
'Kiss of the Super Woman' star spills shocking details on working with Jennifer Lopez
Bill Condon gushes over Jennifer Lopez's performance
Bill Condon gushes over Jennifer Lopez's performance
Mandy Moore remembers Diane Keaton in touching words
Mandy Moore remembers Diane Keaton in touching words
Kris Jenner 'freaks out' as Kim Kardashian plans to quit family show
Kris Jenner 'freaks out' as Kim Kardashian plans to quit family show
Ryan Reynolds reflects on John Candy's death
Ryan Reynolds reflects on John Candy's death