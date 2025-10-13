Rose reveals 'biggest fight' with Bruno Mars ahead of 'APT' music video

Rose confesses 'biggest fight' with Bruno Mars

Rose is opening up about an unexpected fight she had with Bruno Mars ahead of their hit song.

In a recent chat with Variety, the 28-year-old BLACKPINK band member revealed that she and the 24K Magic superstar had a "biggest fight" before video shoot of the APT song.

“Me and Bruno, oh my gosh…I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this," she said in a video posted by the outlet on YouTube.

Rose went on to say, “I had the biggest fight with Bruno right before the music video shoot."

However, things got resolved soon between the K-pop star and the 40-year-old singer.

"We made up on set so it was alright,” she noted.

"Oh my God, he’s going to kill me…let’s not fight. Let’s be friends," Rose said with a laugh.

This came after Rose was honored with the award for Song of the Year for APT at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on September 7.

In the award acceptance speech, she gave a special nod to Bruno.

She said, "First of all, thank you so much, Bruno. I can’t believe this. I’m gonna call you up after, so I’ll say everything. Thank you so much for believing in me and helping me build this world together. I’m really, really forever grateful for you, and our friendship, and everything."

For the unversed, the music video of the APT hit 2 billion views earlier in September since its release in October 2024 on YouTube, making it the fastest K-pop music video to hit this number.