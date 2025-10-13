Matthew McConaughey gets honest about nepotism

Matthew McConaughey's son Levi McConaughey made a debut on The Lost Bus, which also stars his father.



The film's father-son duo naturally brings up the topic of nepotism. In an interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist, the Oscar winner addresses this issue. With Willie Geist on Sunday, he says his son was chosen on merit for the movie instead of his connection.

“As far as nepotism goes for me, Camila and I always say, ‘Don’t you ever feel entitled,’” he shares, referring to his wife, Camila Alves.

“When he read for this role, I sent it to the casting director. She said, ‘I think it’s good enough to send to the director.’ And I went, ‘Pull his last name,’” the True Detective star continues.

Moving from nepotism, Matthew also reflects on working with his son, for which, in his words, he felt so much pride.

“There was an extra sort of soul to it for me,” the 55-year-old notes. “It felt very professional doing it with him, though.”

Matthew recalls watching his son work on set and saying, ‘I can help coach you and teach you what I know, but once we arrive on the day, I won’t be there as a safety net.’ And he showed up. He was not looking at me like, ‘Hey, is it OK?’ Uh-uh. He worked with the director, and I sat back as a proud dad going, ‘There we go!’”

“To have my mom here and my son here and be in the middle as a bridge of those generations doing something that became a career for me, that [in] 1992."

"I didn’t know if it was going to be a weekend hobby but turned out to be a career — very cool,” the Interstellar star added of working with his mom and son," Matthew concludes.

The Lost Bus is streaming on Apple TV+.