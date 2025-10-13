Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally bid farewell to Firm?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally make a move away from the Royal Family?

It appears the Sussexes have finally made a move away from the Royal Family, and royal commentator Jennie Bond is the expert in question that’s delivered this verdict.

She explained her reasons in a chat with The Mirror and was quoted saying, “I think they [Harry and Meghan] have moved on from their royal roles” because they are now essentially “full-blown celebrities.”

“And this award was for both of them, so it was natural that they make a joint appearance."

For those unversed the appearance in question was the one both the Wales and Sussexes took part in for World Mental Health Day.

However, Ms Bond claims there was no ‘rivalry’ in this because “the two princes and Catherine were involved in mental health issues before Meghan came along. It is something they care deeply about.”

So “the message that both couples are now promoting is that society has to do something about the dangers that the Internet, and particularly social media, pose to our children. It is an important message, and one that affects us all.” Because of this she said in her concluding remarks, “I think both couples should rightly be applauded for using their fame, be it as royals or celebrities, to highlight this crucial issue.”