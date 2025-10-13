 
Geo News

Channing Tatum keeps his hopes alive: 'If fans wants it'

Channing Tatum opens up about the buzz about his superhero character in Marvel

By
Web Desk
|

October 13, 2025

Channing Tatum gets candid about Gambit
Channing Tatum gets candid about 'Gambit'

Since his debut as Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine, Channing Tatum has made another hopeful comment about the prospect of a movie for his superhero character.

Though it was in the making at 21st Century Fox, it was scrapped when Disney acquired the studio in 2019.

But ever since his cameo, there have been calls for fans to revive the plans for a movie on Gambit. In light of this, Channing, in an interview with Variety, says, "If the fans really want it, I think there’s a world where Gambit could finally get his due."

The Roofman star also reveals what his previous film would have looked like if Fox had produced it.

"If we’d made our Fox version, that script would’ve never gotten made – ever. It was an R-rated romantic comedy," he continues.

"And when I say R-rated, I mean we went for it. We made Gambit the kind of character who could only exist in a movie with Deadpool. We had mutants having ***! It was wild," the actor adds.

Contrasting the story idea with the approach of Marvel, Channing notes, "That’s something Marvel and Disney would never do."

"You don't always know what Disney will be, but you definitely know what it's not going to be. It's not gonna be horror. It's not gonna be ***."

"But I think Marvel needs that kind of tonal diversity; something to balance the other side," he adds.

"Gambit's a great opportunity for that. There's so much you can do with him, and he's slowly being built into the Marvel psyche. It's fascinating, and I think one day they'll figure it out," Channing concludes.

Matthew McConaughey gets honest about nepotism
Matthew McConaughey gets honest about nepotism
Kim Novak speaks out on her 'femme fatale heartbreaker type' depiction in upcoming biopic
Kim Novak speaks out on her 'femme fatale heartbreaker type' depiction in upcoming biopic
Jessica Simpson turns to Kris Jenner for THIS before her return to small screen
Jessica Simpson turns to Kris Jenner for THIS before her return to small screen
Netflix drops 'Bridgerton' season 4 teaser video
Netflix drops 'Bridgerton' season 4 teaser
Lady Gaga hailed ‘world superstar' post Mayhem Ball
Lady Gaga hailed ‘world superstar' post Mayhem Ball
Kylie Jenner sparks immense backlash with new campaign
Kylie Jenner sparks immense backlash with new campaign
Chappell Roan reveals reason behind being ‘so sad'
Chappell Roan reveals reason behind being ‘so sad'
From Bellboy to CEO: Abel Ariza says Leonardo DiCaprio's words changed his life
From Bellboy to CEO: Abel Ariza says Leonardo DiCaprio's words changed his life