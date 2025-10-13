Channing Tatum keeps his hopes alive: 'If fans wants it'

Channing Tatum gets candid about 'Gambit'

Since his debut as Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine, Channing Tatum has made another hopeful comment about the prospect of a movie for his superhero character.



Though it was in the making at 21st Century Fox, it was scrapped when Disney acquired the studio in 2019.

But ever since his cameo, there have been calls for fans to revive the plans for a movie on Gambit. In light of this, Channing, in an interview with Variety, says, "If the fans really want it, I think there’s a world where Gambit could finally get his due."

The Roofman star also reveals what his previous film would have looked like if Fox had produced it.

"If we’d made our Fox version, that script would’ve never gotten made – ever. It was an R-rated romantic comedy," he continues.

"And when I say R-rated, I mean we went for it. We made Gambit the kind of character who could only exist in a movie with Deadpool. We had mutants having ***! It was wild," the actor adds.

Contrasting the story idea with the approach of Marvel, Channing notes, "That’s something Marvel and Disney would never do."

"You don't always know what Disney will be, but you definitely know what it's not going to be. It's not gonna be horror. It's not gonna be ***."

"But I think Marvel needs that kind of tonal diversity; something to balance the other side," he adds.

"Gambit's a great opportunity for that. There's so much you can do with him, and he's slowly being built into the Marvel psyche. It's fascinating, and I think one day they'll figure it out," Channing concludes.