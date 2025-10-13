 
'Deadpool' creator makes sad announcement

October 13, 2025

Rob Liefeld, best known for co-creating Deadpool as well as X-Men's Cable, has some sad news for fans.

Critics have reportedly praised his work in the industry, but due to health concerns, the comic book writer made a decision.

Earlier, Rob moved away from writing the Merc with a Mouth; now, he says his overall work in the industry will come to an end in a few years.

He points to his declining vision problems, which the 58-year-old notes have given him a max of five years to work.

"I figure I have five years left doing comic books before the eyes go. I already have to upgrade my glasses all the time, and I’m not doing that laser [@%#*]. I’d be the guy the laser blinds, so that’s not going to happen," he says during his talk at the New York Comic Con.

However, Rob adds, “But I've got five years left. I am committed to doing all of this stuff with Image Comics. Having a blast. I feel that we are giving you some fun comics.” 

It is worth noting Rob created the Deadpool character with Fabian Nicieza.

