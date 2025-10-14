Michael Jackson's daughter Paris reveals why sobriety felt like 'car crash'

Paris Jackson vows to help other women on recovery journey

Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, reflected on her sobriety journey and how it inspires her to help other people dealing with substance addictions.

The 27-year-old singer attended an award ceremony at Friendly House, which is a rehabilitation program for women in Los Angeles, helping them heal and providing a sober space to live and deal with addiction struggles.

"Getting someone to develop conscious contact has easily been the greatest action I've ever taken and I pray that I can continue to help others," Paris said in a speech she gave at the event

“I didn't just get my life back. I got a better one,” she said, reflecting on her sobriety journey.

Paris continued, “I say it's funny, I feel like getting sober was kind of like getting into a car accident because everything I shoved in the back seat moved forward on impact and today I'm learning to navigate life on life's terms."

Paris further revealed she keeps her charity work private because helping others is part of her spiritual beliefs.

"I'm really grateful to be a part of a movement that aligns so much with my higher purpose and the essence of my daily reprieve," she noted.

"And along with those things that flew forward, I support any and all programs and foundations and organizations that work towards helping other women do the same,” she vowed.

Paris added, “So thank you guys for having me. Thank you for this moment, and thank you all for what you are doing. Godspeed. We're coming back."

This came after Paris marked five years of being “clean and sober” earlier in January.