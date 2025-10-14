Justin Trudeau's secret effort to win over Katy Perry uncovered

Justin Trudeau's move to win over Katy Perry laid bare

Justin Trudeau reportedly has been "pursuing" the popstar since their first meeting.

Following the couple's recent PDA packed sighting, sources revealed to People that the former Canadian prime minister flew to California during the popstar's tour break to meet her.

Likewise, Katy also finds Justin “attractive,” and the pair continues to stay close despite hectic schedules.

A source told the outlet that Katy and Justin have an "easy connection" as "they have a lot in common."

"When she first hung out with Justin, she wasn't looking to date, but they stayed in touch," the insider shared. "They have many shared interests and a lot of talk about, but Katy was navigating too many things to even think about dating then."

After their first meeting in Montreal in July, Justin has been "pursuing" Katy, as per the insider.

"He even flew to California to see her during a tour break. They have an easy connection. She finds him attractive. He's been very respectful," the tipster said.

On October 12, the 40-year-old singer and the 53-year-old politician were spotted hugging and kissing on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, according to DailyMail.

For the unversed, Katy announced her split from ex fiance Orlando Bloom earlier this year in June. The pair are also parents to five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.