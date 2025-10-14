Why Kate Middleton restricts kids from using smartphones?

Real reason behind Kate Middleton's restriction on kids' mobile usage

Kate Middleton reportedly has banned kids from using smartphones because of a deeper and painful reason.

As per a report by Radaronline.com, the Princess of Wales does not want her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, or Prince Louis to come across sensitive content from her early years of marriage.

"For Kate, this isn't just about screen time or online safety – it's about protecting her children from something no mother should ever have to face," a palace source told the outlet.

"She knows those photos are still out there, and the idea of George or Charlotte one day seeing them is heartbreaking for her," the insider continued.

"It's one of the main reasons she’s drawn such a hard line when it comes to smartphones," the royal source added.

The doting mom of three also presented her essay for the Royal Foundation's Centre for Early Childhood, expressing her concern over the dangers of technology for kids.

The invasive pictures were taken back in 2012, when the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on a getaway in France. The invasion of the privacy of the royal couple led to a court case against the French outlet, which was heavily fined for its illegal act.

A second source added, "The experience left her scarred. She's determined that her children won't be exposed to those images, or to the cruelty of people who still share or comment on them."