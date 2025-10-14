Pak vs SA: South Africa need 226 more to win as they end Day 3 at 51/2

Noman Ali celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Tony de Zorzi (L) during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 14, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Spinner Noman Ali struck twice as South Africa ended Day 3 at 51/2 in the first Test of the two-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors were set a 277-run target after they bowled out Pakistan for 167 in 46.1 overs in their second innings.

Despite holding a commanding overall lead of 250 runs, the hosts lost seven wickets in quick succession to collapse from 150-4 to 167 all out.

Resuming at 36/2 after lunch, Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam added 31 runs before Senuran Muthusamy dismissed the former for 41.

Babar Azam steadied the innings, steering the team past the 200-run mark and raising a 50-run stand with Saud Shakeel. However, South Africa regained control when Kagiso Rabada struck to remove Babar for 42, reducing Pakistan to 119-4.

Saud contributed 38 before falling to Muthusamy, who continued to trouble the middle order. At tea, Pakistan were 150-5 with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 14.

Soon after Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Agha, Nauman Ali also fell quickly without scoring many runs as the hosts were bowled out for 167.

Muthusamy picked up five wickets for 57 runs while Simon Harmer finished with a figure of 4/51. Rabada also took a wicket of Babar.

After bowling out South Africa for 269, the hosts began their second innings inside the morning session and suffered an early setback when Imam-ul-Haq fell for a duck to Simon Harmer with the score at just two.

Shan Masood (7) then joined Abdullah Shafique to stitch a brief 31-run partnership before also falling to Harmer.

Tony de Zorzi (104) stood out with a composed century, showing grit against Pakistan’s spin attack, while Ryan Rickelton added a solid 71 before the visitors bowled out for 269.

For Pakistan, Nauman Ali starred with figures of 6 for 112, supported by Sajid Khan, who took three wickets, and Salman Agha, who chipped in with one.

On Day 2, Pakistan collapsed from 352-5 to bundle out for 378 runs, courtesy of an exceptional spell from left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy, who registered his career-best figures in Test cricket.

Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Agha made 93 each while Muthusamy finished with impressive figures of 6 for 117 in 32 overs.

In pursuit of Pakistan's 378-run first-innings total, South Africa got off to a decent start as openers Aiden Markram and Rickelton negotiated the Pakistani bowling attack before lunch on Day 2.

After the break, Markram added valuable runs alongside Rickelton before the partnership was broken when Noman Ali dismissed the former to leave South Africa at 45-1.

Wiaan Mulder then joined Rickelton and built a 35-run partnership before their stand ended when Noman struck again, removing the right-hander for 17.

De Zorzi walked in next and, along with Rickelto, continued to apply pressure on Pakistan, finding boundaries as they gained confidence.

The 94-run stand was broken when Salman Ali Agha removed Rickelton, who played a vital knock of 71. Despite losing partners, de Zorzi continued to show his class and went on to become the top scorer of the match so far.