Pakistan bowl out South Africa, limit guests to 269 in first innings of Lahore Test

Pakistan players celebrate after taking a wicket against South Africa in Test cricket match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 14, 2025.

Pakistan on Tuesday bowled out South Africa for 269 in the first innings of the Lahore Test with spinners trapping the guests, bagging all 10 wickets.

South Africa resumed their innings at an overnight score of 216/6 in the first Test at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, but the lower order folded quickly, lasting less than an hour into the morning session.

Tony de Zorzi (104) stood out with a composed century, showing grit against Pakistan’s spin attack, while Ryan Rickelton added a solid 71.

For Pakistan, Nauman Ali starred with figures of 6 for 112, supported by Sajid Khan, who took three wickets, and Salman Agha, who chipped in with one.

Pakistan managed to take a 109-run first-innings lead.

On Day 2, Pakistan were bundled out for 378 runs, courtesy of an exceptional spell from left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy, who registered his career-best figures in Test cricket.

Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Agha made 93 each while Muthusamy finished with impressive figures of 6 for 117 in 32 overs.

In pursuit of Pakistan's 378-run first-innings total, South Africa got off to a steady start as openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton negotiated the Pakistani bowling attack before lunch.

After the break, Markram, who recently became the 18th South African to reach 3,000 Test runs, added valuable runs alongside Rickelton.

However, the partnership was broken when Noman Ali dismissed Markram for 20 off 37 balls, leaving South Africa at 45-1 in 11.5 overs.

Wiaan Mulder then joined Rickelton and contributed with the bat, while Rickelton continued to find the boundary, taking the score to 75-1 in 22 overs.

Their stand ended when Noman struck again, removing Mulder for 17 off 41 balls, which included three fours.

Tony de Zorzi walked in next and enjoyed a slice of luck, edging two deliveries past the slip fielders for boundaries. His contributions were crucial as South Africa reached 90-2 in 26 overs.

In the final session, Rickelton showcased his class, scoring his maiden Test fifty and helping the pair put together a 50-run partnership.

De Zorzi also rose to the occasion, reaching his third Test half-century, helping South Africa surpass the 150-run mark, reaching 154-2 in 45 overs. The duo continued to apply pressure on Pakistan, finding boundaries as they gained confidence.

However, the 94-run stand was broken when Salman Ali Agha removed Rickelton, who played a vital knock of 71 off 137 balls, including nine fours and two sixes, leaving the Proteas at 174-3 in 50.1 overs.

The momentum then swung firmly in Pakistan's favor. Tristan Stubbs fell cheaply for eight to Noman Ali, who claimed his third wicket.

In the following over, Sajid Khan struck, dismissing middle-order batter Dewald Brevis for a first-ball duck, leaving South Africa under pressure at 193-5 in 56 overs.

Noman was in scorching form, claiming his fourth wicket by trapping South Africa’s sixth batter, Kyle Verreynne, LBW for just two runs off 12 balls.