Prince William faces 'tough nut to crack' in major family decision

Prince William’s close relationship with his cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie could complicate a major royal decision when he becomes king.

This has been said by royal expert Jennie Bond while writing for the i newspaper.

Jennie warned Prince William could “wield the axe” and banish Prince Andrew and Sarah permanently from any future public engagements when he becomes King.

However, the royal expert suggests there is one obstacle William must overcome.

She said, William’s close relationship with cousins Beatrice and Eugenie is one of the biggest obstacle.

Jennie said: "Banishing or humiliating Andrew and Fergie would cause the sisters further hurt. And that's a tough nut for William to crack."

Moreover, the royal expert warned both Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson "should rightly fear the day that William becomes king".

Meanwhile, royal expert Jennie suggests that it is “crunch time for the Duke, and indeed the Duchess, of York” after Prince Andrew’s email scandal surfaced.

The email was sent three months after Andrew told the BBC he had cut all communication with Epstein.

In the email Prince Andrew says to Jeffrey Epstein: "I’m just as concerned for you! Don’t worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it."

The Duke allegedly also wrote in the email sent to Epstein on February 28, 2011, "Otherwise keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!"