Jennifer Aniston recalls the moment she shot down ‘SNL' stint

Jennifer Aniston recalls the moment she turned down ‘SNL’

Jennifer Aniston has just dropped bombshells about the alternate life route she could have take had she not shot down an SNL cast member job.

The whole conversation happened during Aniston’s appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast by Dax Shepard.

Their chat ended up candid pretty fast when the actress took her trip down memory lane to her SNL cast member offer.

“I always thought I was such hot s***. The story of that is all very confusing,” she began by telling the host.

According to a report by People magazine she also admitted, “Honestly, today I’d have to ask Lorne, because I remember, I was in New York City, and I had a meeting with Lorne Michaels, and I ran into [Adam] Sandler and [David] Spade in the room right outside. And I knew Sandler forever.”

For those unversed, Aniston had been pals with Sandler even before Friends because “he was very good friends with Charlie Schlatter, who played Ferris Bueller in the television version of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. So we met at Jerry’s Deli in like 1912,” the outlet reports.

In terms of her reason for actual turning down the role she chalked it up to the male presence because it was a ‘male-dominated environment’ according to the star.

“I don’t know why I had this self-righteous attitude of ‘I don’t know if women are treated the way they should be treated on this show.’ It’s a very male-dominated [show,] I would love to be here if it was in the Gilda Radner day,” she also said.

“I mean, this is the brain that semi-remembers things that are back that far. Something like that. I can’t remember, but I just remember Friends then happened,” she concluded by saying too.