Princess Eugenie opens up about major change in personal life

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s younger daughter Princess Eugenie has made rare comments about personal life.

According to a report by the Mirror, Eugenie made the personal admission while attending Simon Cowell’s fundraising event for the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.

Princess Eugenie said, “I think what GOSH is doing for children is fantastic. Having two children of my own, you just see how much it changes you as a person to be a mum, and now it means more to me than ever to support those with children who are unwell. I am so honoured to be here today and support the charity.”

Speaking to the Hello! Magazine, the mother-of-two also shared a heartfelt message about why she wanted to be involved.

Eugenie said, “It was very important for me to support Simon, Lauren [Silverman] and Saskia [Johnston] today.”

Princess Eugenie generally avoids public disclosures, and these comments from her offer a rare glimpse into her family life and values.

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank married in 2018 and together they share two sons.

Eugenie took to Instagram on Sunday, October 12 and shared a lovely PDA-filled photo to mark her seventh wedding anniversary.

She captioned it, “Happy Anniversary.. 7 years and counting!” followed by numerous heart emoticons.