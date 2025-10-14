Late comedian's son speaks out on 'shocking' treatment of father

Chris Candy slams press portrayal of John Candy

Chris Candy, who is a son of the late comedian John Candy, made a documentary on his life, but while making it he came to know the stories he did not like.



It was the press treatment of his father. “I was kind of shocked to see how interviewers treat him,” the John Candy: I Like Me maker says.

“That was just kind of heart-wrenching. And I also could see how he got more frustrated and he found ways to deal with that.” he shares in an interview with People.

The 41-year-old continues, “I learned through the process of this that he was so nervous about eating in front of people because of paparazzi."

This fear, Chris revealed, gave way to his father's disordered eating patterns. “He developed a poor eating habit where he'd be like, ‘Alright, well I'm not going to eat all day. I'm going to eat at night.’”

“When I hear stories like that I just felt so bad for him because it's like, ‘How cornered are you?’ Chris notes.

"And you really want in those moments, as his son or as his friend, to be able to grab him by his shoulders and say, ‘Why the **** do you have to do this? Just who cares? Have a sandwich and get mad about it,’” he explains.

In 1994, John, who was shooting in Mexico, had a heart attack and died from it.