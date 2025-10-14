Naomi Watts shows gratitude to her children during Walk of Fame ceremony

Naomi Watts says she is 'proud' of her kids during Walk of Fame ceremony

Naomi Watts is a proud mother of her three kids.

On Monday, October 13, the 57-year-old British actress was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where she addressed the attendees and talked about what it feels like to have such support systems.

Watts, who welcomed son Sasha in 2007, and daughter Kai in 2008, with her then-boyfriend Liev Schreiber, was beaming during her speech as she said, “I’m so proud of my kids. My son Sasha [Schreiber], a freshman at USC [University of Southern California], is here straight from class.”

“He rolled in, and he’s blossoming into the kindest, most charismatic young man,” the mother of two added, referring to her 18-year-old son.

The King Kong star went on to show gratitude to her 16-year-old daughter Kia, “a high school senior who’s both fierce and fearless,” and her 20-year-old stepson William Atticus Parker, “a young artist following in his father’s footsteps,” who is ready to graduate from college.

Watts showed appreciation for her husband, Billy Crudup, as he has given her “phenomenal love and support.”

It is pertinent to mention that The Ring actress and Crudup, who tied the knot in 2023, are living in a blended family, as both partners have children from their previous relationships.