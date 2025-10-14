Prince William, Kate Middleton 'excited for a fresh start' for their kids

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are ‘excited for a fresh start’ for their children as exact date to move into their 'forever home' has been disclosed.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the future king and queen will move into their new "forever" home in Windsor on or by November 5.

The insider said: "It is hoped they will be in the new home in time for Bonfire Night. That will make a fun start for the children."

“The family are really happy about this [move] and excited for a fresh start," the source tells the outlet.

The report further said now, builders are working tirelessly to ensure the Wales family can move in next month.

The close confidant tells the outlet, the builders have been working “flat out, week-in, week-out”, so that Prince William and Kate could move in as soon as possible. “Christmas was always the deadline but it's great that it's going to happen much earlier."

As per the reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales moved their children from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, a cosy four-bedroom in Berkshire, in 2022 to be close to late Queen Elizabeth.

However, the insider told the publication, "Adelaide Cottage really does have some difficult memories associated with it, sadly. They have experienced some of their most challenging times there..”