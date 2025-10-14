Kate Middleton's wig rumors mystery resolved

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton shocked the world with voluminous blond hairstyle in early September, sparking speculations she wore a wig.

The future queen unveiled her stunning blond makeover while standing by her husband, Prince William's side, as the heir to the throne made an official visit to London's Natural History Museum.

The royal insider says, "Kate switched things up for a couple of weeks," noting that she quickly returned to being a brunette.

Kate Middleton’s cancer battle was grueling, and she wanted to put it behind her, the source said and added, “Not only did she get a new house with William, she got a new 'do! It wasn't a subtle change, and no doubt that was the intention."

Following Kate Middleton’s blond makeover, a few sources thought the Princess had donned a blond wig after possibly losing her luscious locks during her cancer treatments.

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

Beauty expert Blake Johnson also observed, "It looks like a wig.

"She's known for her long, lustrous, full, vibrant hair, and it is likely thinning due to all the treatment she's undergone."

Now, according to a report by the Radar Online, the royal insider has insisted: "It's unlikely it was a wig.”

The close confidant added Prince William also "loved the new look.”

“He grew a beard, so she lightened her hair," the spy added.