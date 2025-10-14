 
Kristen Stewart on directing 'The Chronology Of Water': 'It's hard'

Kristen Stewart shared details about directing 'The Chronology Of Water'

Web Desk
October 14, 2025

Photo: Kristen Stewart unveils harsh truth behind directing: 'It's hard'

Kristen Stewart's directorial debut The Chronology Of Water is reportedly among titles set for Thessaloniki’s Film Forward Competition, as reported by Deadline.

In a resurfaced report, Kristen Stewart offered insights into this project.

Speaking to Porter, the 34-year-old actress revealed that the movie "is about incest and periods and a woman violently repossessing her voice and body, and it is, at times, hard to watch ... but it’s gonna be a f****** thrill ride."

"I think people would want to see that, but then ... I think maybe people wanna watch movies about, like, Jesus and dogs,” she added.

When the acting sensation was asked how she feels about stepping into a director's shoes, she responded, “It’s kind of a self-conscious thing to talk about because it’s hard to get anything made."

It is noteworthy that the movie is an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's 2011 memoir.

"I think it’s nice that, as I’ve gotten older, I would much prefer to tailor my experiences to result-oriented goals, versus, just, 'This is gonna feel good for me right now,’” the actress concluded at the time.

