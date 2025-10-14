 
Story about King Charles piercing continues to mislead readers

King Charles did not undergo any piercing and the reports in this regards are incorrect

October 14, 2025

King Charles: File photo
More than two years after King Charles coronation, an old satirical story claiming the monarch received a “royal piercing” continues to circulate online, with many readers still believing it to be true.

The piece, originally published by a British humor website claimed that the King had undergone a piercing as a tribute to his royal ancestor and that Queen Camilla was witness to it.

Despite its clearly comedic tone, the article has resurfaced on social media, prompting renewed confusion among users unfamiliar with its source.

Fact-checkers have repeatedly clarified that the website is a parody outlet known for mocking British politics and the royal family. 

There is no evidence or official statement supporting any claims made in the story. 

Media experts say the case highlights the importance of verifying the credibility of online sources, especially when royal gossip or scandalous-sounding headlines are involved. 

“Even jokes can go viral,” one commentator noted, “but truth rarely travels as fast.”

