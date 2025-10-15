Hailey Bieber shares her plans of saving money for Jack Blues

Hailey Bieber reveals what she'll do with Rhode sale money

Hailey Bieber has made a shocking admission about what she'll do with the money from the sale of Rhode.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the model and entrepreneur shared how she's planning to spend the $1 billion from the sale of her beauty brand.

The wife of Justin Bieber said, "I want to preserve that for my son's future."

"It's an amount of money that I have not dealt with before, so I just want to be smart with it," Hailey, mom of Jack Blues Bieber added.

She said, "I would like to invest it wisely."

While Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have maintained their son's privacy, the Runway model also explained why they hide son Jack's face on internet.

"Until your child can understand it and it's possible to have conversation around it, I have no interest in putting him out there in any way," Hailey said.