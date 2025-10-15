Prince William, Kate praise 'wonderful' Irish farm reviving linen tradition

Prince William, Kate gush over Northern Ireland’s sustainable farm

Prince William and Kate Middleton found "wonderful" blend of "tradition" and "innovation" in Irish linen farms.

During the royal couple's recent surprise Northern Ireland visit, they honored the region's farming communities, sharing rare insights of Ireland’s sustainable farm.

Kate and William took to their Instagram account on Tuesday to share few glimpses from their stop at Mallon Farm in County Tyrone, a family farm known for reviving the traditional Irish linen industry.

Helen Keys and Charlie Mallon, who have been growing flax on their farm since 2017, told William and Kate about their sustainable methods of producing linen from flax.

The future king and his wife wrote, "At Mallon Farm in County Tyrone, where tradition meets innovation in the revival of Northern Ireland’s flax-to-linen heritage."

"From field to fibre to fabric, Helen and Charlie are rebuilding a sustainable, local supply chain that celebrates creativity, collaboration and care for the environment."

The Prince and Princess of Wales gushed over their experience calling it "wonderful."

"A wonderful example of a positive, future-focused Northern Ireland," they added.

In the video posted on the royal couple's social media page, William and Kate can be seen walking the fields where flax crops grow and also showed few traditional steps of linen making at the farm.