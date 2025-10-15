Prince William, Kate gush over Ireland’s ‘heart of Orchard County’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are plucking some green apples from the garden of Long Meadow Cider.

During the royal couple's recent visit in Northern Ireland, Kate and William made their last stop to the country’s orchard county in County Armagh, which is "family-run farm blending" the traditional methods of farming with modern approaches.

The Prince and Princess of Wales wrote, "Finishing the day at Long Meadow Cider in County Armagh - a family-run farm blending tradition with innovation to create award-winning ciders and juices!"

"Now three generations strong, the McKeevers are growing opportunity and sustainability at the heart of Orchard County. Great to see the connection and love at the heart of everything they do here," they continued.

In the carousel shared alongside the post, William and Kate can be seen walking down the apple fields while Kate plucked a few apples and the pair appeared to be drinking juices pressed from the fresh fruits picked from the farm.

The Future King and Queen even rolled some dough for some fresh-apple pies.

In a previous post, uploaded a few hours apart, Kate and William revealed that they also made a stop at Mallon Farm in County Tyrone, another family farm known for reviving the traditional Irish linen industry.

"From field to fibre to fabric, Helen and Charlie are rebuilding a sustainable, local supply chain that celebrates creativity, collaboration and care for the environment," the pair said of the farm owners.

"A wonderful example of a positive, future-focused Northern Ireland," they added.