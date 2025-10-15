John Mayer dating content creator Kat Stickler, confirms source

John Mayer is reportedly now dating content creator Kat Stickler.

On Tuesday, an insider confirmed to ET that the 47-year-old musician and the famous TikTok star are enjoying each other’s company.

The confidant further told the outlet the two “have been out on a few dates” and were photographed “getting touchy-feely at a private members-only club in NYC last week.”

As per a tipster, John and Kat's romance is “still in the early stages, but they're having a good time and seeing where things go."

This news comes a day after Deuxmoi reported that the pair were seen out in New York City twice over the weekend.

For those unversed, Kat was previously in a relationship with Bachelor alum Jason Tartick. However, the romance was short-lived, as the two ended their relationship after six months of dating.

Meanwhile, John revealed he was single during an appearance on the podcast, SmartLess Live, in June.

"I'm a single person. I’m a catch," he said.

John further said that he "would not date someone if it didn't have the upward mobility of becoming a marriage."

"Every girlfriend would be a potential wife at this point," he added.