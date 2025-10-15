 
John Mayer dating content creator Kat Stickler, confirms source

John Mayer and Kat Stickler sparked dating rumors over the weekend

Web Desk
October 15, 2025

John Mayer is reportedly now dating content creator Kat Stickler.

On Tuesday, an insider confirmed to ET that the 47-year-old musician and the famous TikTok star are enjoying each other’s company.

The confidant further told the outlet the two “have been out on a few dates” and were photographed “getting touchy-feely at a private members-only club in NYC last week.”

As per a tipster, John and Kat's romance is “still in the early stages, but they're having a good time and seeing where things go."

This news comes a day after Deuxmoi reported that the pair were seen out in New York City twice over the weekend.

For those unversed, Kat was previously in a relationship with Bachelor alum Jason Tartick. However, the romance was short-lived, as the two ended their relationship after six months of dating.

Meanwhile, John revealed he was single during an appearance on the podcast, SmartLess Live, in June.

"I'm a single person. I’m a catch," he said.

John further said that he "would not date someone if it didn't have the upward mobility of becoming a marriage."

"Every girlfriend would be a potential wife at this point," he added.

