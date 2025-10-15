Wedding bells ring for royal family again

Joy and excitement filled the royal household as preparations began for an upcoming wedding as Crown Prince Leka of Albania is getting married again.

The Crown Prince and his bride-to-be gave a peek into the festivities.

The royal family has officially announced the engagement, marking another memorable chapter in its storied lineage.

The Royal Court Of Albania has announced the engagement of Crown Prince Leka II of the Albanians and Miss Blerta Celibashi.

“The engagement was joyfully celebrated on 11 October 2025, in Ksamil, Southern Albania, in the presence of family and close friends,” the statement further said.

It added, “The Royal Family shares their happiness with the Albanian people and extends heartfelt gratitude to all who have conveyed their kind wishes on this joyful occasion.”

According to the People magazine, the couple made their relationship public in September 2024, and their engagement was announced six months after Leka's divorce from his first wife, Crown Princess Elia, was finalized.

It will be the second for Crown Prince Leka, who is a father of one and head of the Albanian royal family.

In April 2024, Crown Prince Leka and Elia each released statements to announce their split after eight years of marriage.

The divorce was finalized one year later.