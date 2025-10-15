Channing Tatum weighs in on what the 'crazy' true tale of 'Roofman' is all about

Hollywood star Channing Tatum transforms into a gentle and goofy real-life criminal in the comedy drama "Roofman".

Directed and co-written by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Derek Cianfrance, the movie tells the story of U.S. Army veteran and father of three, Jeffrey Manchester, who was nicknamed "Roofman" after he robbed over 40 McDonald's restaurants by breaking in through the roof.

Described by his friend as the "smartest dumb guy I know", the film sees Manchester being sentenced to 45 years in prison for his crimes and using his wits and observational skills to escape.

Instead of going on the run, Manchester manages to hide in a local toy store for months and falls for one of its employees, Leigh, played by Kirsten Dunst.

The movie tracks his efforts to evade capture and shows him winning over Leigh's two daughters and charming the congregation of the church she frequents with his good-humoured demeanour before eventually getting caught.

"I grew up in Florida, and I can tell you this, I've known people like Jeff. I was probably like two decisions away from being Jeff myself in certain aspects of my life," Tatum said as he premiered the movie at the London Film Festival on Tuesday (October 14).

"Jeff's story is about someone that just can't get out of his own way and I think a lot of us are like that," Tatum said.

"Blue Valentine" and "The Light Between Oceans" director Cianfrance said he was intrigued by Manchester's humanity and the contradictions in his behaviour.

"The crazy stuff that happens in the movie, I didn't have to make much up in the movie. I just had to tie a few things together for thematics," he said.

Speaking with Manchester over a couple of years while preparing the project, Cianfrance said he started doubting his account of the events.

Peter Dinklage, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, Alissa Marie Pearson, Esme McSherry, Director Derek Cianfrance, and Co-Writer Kirt Gunn attend the film premiere of Roofman at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent

"This guy is telling me a tall tale. This couldn't be true," he thought. But the stories were backed up by the many people Manchester had come to contact with, including the judge who sentenced him, people he had put in McDonald's freezers, the pastor of the church and the dentist whose office he blew up, Cianfrance said.

"I just followed the crazy truth that I learned about. I felt like a kind of an emotional investigator," he said.

Manchester has not been able to see the movie but its release has come with change, Cianfrance said.

"Some really positive things have happened. There's people in Jeff's life who he hasn't talked to in a long time who have started to see the film, and he's been starting to get in contact with them. They're answering his calls now. And he called me about a week ago and said,' Derek, if I could give you a hug, I would'," Cianfrance said.

"That was, yeah, that was a moment."

''Roofman'' is out in U.S. theatres now and released globally later in October.



