King Charles' finally decides what to do with Prince Andrew at Christmas

King Charles finally makes his mind clear about what he’ll do with Prince Andrew?

King Charles seems to have finally decided on what to do regarding his brother Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, when it comes to the Christmas season.

For those unversed, there have been calls going around for Prince Andrew to be barred from this year’s festivities, right alongside Sarah Ferguson, now that the media has found out about their email correspondences with Jeffrey Epstein.

It all relates to the emails that the Mail on Sunday leaked, and according to a Sunday Times report, the King has decided on his preferred course of action for Prince Andrew.

According to Womans’ Day the Duke of York and his ex-wife will be kept “invisible” during the whole event.

Reason being “you can’t sack someone from being your brother,” and insider has just claimed.

Still, the source believes, “this year, if the duke and duchess were both to be as honorable [as last year], it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed, not least to avoid the King having to make any more difficult decisions.”

A separate source also offered more insights into the reason King Charles’ is holding this view on his younger brother.

Reportedly, “the King is not of the mind to banish someone worshipping at church or attending family occasions like a funeral. But he would hope they would find a more discreet way of attending these events.”

However, according to the same outlet “in the Duke of York’s case, he seems to relish the prospect of not being low-key about it,” they added before signing off.