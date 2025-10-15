James Cameron takes fans into 'Avatar' world in new trailer

A lot has been put into making the rich, vibrant and colourful world of Avatar. Now, director James Cameron is giving fans a deep dive into it.



The documentary, titled Fire and Water: Making The Avatar Films, provides this deep-dive. The trailer shows the making of 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water along with the highlights of the forthcoming movie Avatar: Fire and Ash.

"I’m going to let you in on a little secret,” the Academy-winning director says in the trailer. “As much as we use computers and technology, ‘Avatar’ is made by an incredibly talented team of people who bring every expression, every emotional beat and the entire world to life.”

Interviews as well as behind-the-scenes footage of the cast, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Kate Winslet, along with the filmmakers, James and the late producer Jon Landau, have been featured.

“If not for the actors,” Saldaña adds. “Pandora would just be a beautiful world with no life in it.” Her co-star, Sam, shares, “There’s not one thing that you see us do that is animated. It is all us.”

Fire and Water: Making The Avatar Films will premiere on Disney+ on Nov. 7.