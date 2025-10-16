 
Geo News

Meghan Markle proves kids are her ‘priority' with new confession

Meghan Markle reveals why she went to California after her Paris trip

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 16, 2025

Meghan Markle proves kids are her ‘priority with new confession
Meghan Markle proves kids are her ‘priority' with new confession 

Meghan Markle is touching upon the important reason she went back to California after her Europe trip.

The Duchess of Sussex, who attended the Paris Fashion Week in Paris last week, say a she had to fly back home in order to see her kids.

During yesterday's summit, Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief of Fortune, said to the duchess: “You’ve been to Europe. You were just in New York, which, congratulations, you just won a humanitarian award for your work with online safety for parents and children, and you made it home for one day to see your kids.”


Meghan laughed and replied: “Because I had to. We were talking about that because everyone said ‘Oh you must have gone from Paris straight to New York’.

“I said ‘No, I need to see my babies’. So I went back to California for a day and then continued on,” she admitted.

Meghan is mother to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. She shares her kids with Prince Harry of Britain.

After meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton, Crown Prince Hussein issues statement
After meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton, Crown Prince Hussein issues statement
Sarah Ferguson 'plotting her next move' after Epstein-linked scandal, author claims
Sarah Ferguson 'plotting her next move' after Epstein-linked scandal, author claims
Meghan Markle wins major podcast award
Meghan Markle wins major podcast award
Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton strengthen ties with Princess Rajwa
Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton strengthen ties with Princess Rajwa
Kensington Palace releases video of William and Kate welcoming Jordanian royals
Kensington Palace releases video of William and Kate welcoming Jordanian royals
Prince William and the Crown Prince of Jordan kick off joint appearance: Video video
Prince William and the Crown Prince of Jordan kick off joint appearance: Video
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle supports King Charles, Harry's reconciliation
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle supports King Charles, Harry's reconciliation
King Charles' finally decides what to do with Prince Andrew at Christmas
King Charles' finally decides what to do with Prince Andrew at Christmas