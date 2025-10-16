Meghan Markle proves kids are her ‘priority' with new confession

Meghan Markle is touching upon the important reason she went back to California after her Europe trip.

The Duchess of Sussex, who attended the Paris Fashion Week in Paris last week, say a she had to fly back home in order to see her kids.

During yesterday's summit, Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief of Fortune, said to the duchess: “You’ve been to Europe. You were just in New York, which, congratulations, you just won a humanitarian award for your work with online safety for parents and children, and you made it home for one day to see your kids.”





Meghan laughed and replied: “Because I had to. We were talking about that because everyone said ‘Oh you must have gone from Paris straight to New York’.

“I said ‘No, I need to see my babies’. So I went back to California for a day and then continued on,” she admitted.

Meghan is mother to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. She shares her kids with Prince Harry of Britain.