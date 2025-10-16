Kim Kardashian gushes over North's passion for makeup

Kim Kardashian on North's love for makeup

Kim Kardashian dished on how her daughter North West explored beauty and learned confidence early.

In a recent chat with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 44-year-old reality star opened up about her daughter North West’s growing up around beauty world.

Kim revealed that her 12-year-old daughter has developed a love for makeup, especially lip liner.

"I've had those conversations with North about makeup because she loves her lip liner," said the SKIMS founder. She added that her "door is wide open" to her kids and their friends. "And she'll be like, but mom, I grew up literally my whole life sitting in your lap while you're getting your makeup done, watching you do it."

As North has spent her childhood around Kardashian’s glam team, she even call makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic one of her “teachers”

North along with her friends is also learning special effects makeup for fun.

"I love that they're... not grown [up]," she said. "What they do on their weekends is, they go in the room and they do all their makeup."

The mom of four also gushed over North’s confidence.

"She's really mature in one sense... She's really confident and is like, 'I probably wouldn't be hanging out with those people.’"