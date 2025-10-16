Prince Andrew victim Virgina Giuffre speaks on his entitlement: 'His birthright'

Prince Andrew's abuse victim has shed light on her experience in an honest confession.

In a posthumous memoir, Virginia Giuffre has described she was chosen to 'please' the Duke of York by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

In an excerpt from "Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice," Giuffre noted that after a night of dancing at London hotspot Tramp, Maxwell allegedly told her: “When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey."

She added: “Back at the house, Maxwell and Epstein said goodnight and headed upstairs, signaling it was time that I take care of the prince. In the years since, I’ve thought a lot about how he behaved. He was friendly enough, but still entitled."

The deceased added that she saw Andrew full of himself, pretending that it was his 'birthright' to abuse her.'

Giuffre then explained her discomfort and admitted that experience was traumatising.

"Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour," she wrote.

Giuffre then added that Maxwell allegedly told her the next morning: “You did well. The prince had fun.”