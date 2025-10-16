 
Diane Keaton's family confirms cause of death

She was mom to two adopted children, Dexter and Duke, and never married

October 16, 2025

Diane Keaton's cause of death revealed

Diane Keaton’s family has confirmed the Oscar-winning actress died from pneumonia on October 11.

In a recent statement, the family thanked fans for their “extraordinary messages of love and support” and encouraged donations to food banks or animal shelters in her memory, causes she deeply cared about, People Magazine reported.

Keaton, 79, passed away in California after what sources described as a sudden decline in health. “It was so unexpected,” one insider said, adding that in her final months, she was surrounded by her closest family and kept her condition private.

Keaton rose to fame with The Godfather and Annie Hall, for which she won an Academy Award. Her decades-long career included roles in The First Wives Club, Something’s Gotta Give, and the Book Club films, as well as directing projects like Hanging Up and Heaven.

She was mom to two adopted children, Dexter and Duke, and never married.

