Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas end relationship

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have reportedly parted ways after just a few months of dating.

The Top Gun legend had a whirlwind romance with the 37-year-old Cuban actress after they were first romantically linked in February.

Initially, the pair tried to keep their romance private but later were caught on several outings and made things official however, most recent reports claim that they have decided they would be better off as friends.

A source reported to the Mirror that Tom and Ana’s relationship "ran its course" and "they aren't dating anymore."

"They just realized they weren't going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates. The spark had gone between them, but they still love each other's company, and they've both been really adult about it," the insider further stated.

Another source told The Sun: "She's already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together."

Tom and Ana’s whirlwind romance was confirmed after months of rumours, when they were photographed walking hand-in-hand through Woodstock, Vermont.

This public show of affection came shortly after the duo were spotted in London, where they allegedly travelled via Tom's private helicopter to attend one of the Oasis gigs at Wembley Stadium.