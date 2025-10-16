 
Meghan Markle takes major step to manage anxiety post-royal life

Meghan Markle designs room to support mental wellness as it becomes hard to navigate life after leaving royal family

October 16, 2025

Meghan Markle turns to mindful living with new mental health retreat at home

Meghan Markle has reportedly struggled with anxiety for years, however, it became more challenging for the Duchess to navigate it following her and Prince Harry’s exit from Royal family.

As per a report by Radar Online, the Duchess of Sussex has created a private retreat within her home to cope with the stress and anxiety.

According to sources close to the Duchess, the cozy corner of the house, shown briefly in a new Instagram video promoting the second season of With Love, Meghan, is decorated with soft lighting, neutral colors and calming touches.

Speaking with the publication, friends of Meghan revealed that it’s her go-to spot when she needs to relax, think, or just take a break from everything.

"That spot is Meghan's calm zone. It's where she retreats to think, journal, or simply sit in silence,” the insider shared.

“The last few years have taken a toll, and she's realized having that quiet space is essential for her to feel balanced,” they added.

Another insider further shared, "Meghan has battled anxiety for a long time, and it's become more intense since leaving royal life.

“She's built a personal retreat in her home where she can shut everything out. It's filled with soothing tones, soft lighting, and little touches that help her feel grounded."

