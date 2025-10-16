Meghan Markle heckled in Washington DC?

Claims that Meghan Markle was publicly heckled during a recent event in Washington, DC have surfaced online led by British journalist Dan Wootton.

But there is no independent verification of the alleged incident.

The journalist said said Meghan Markle was heckled on October 14 at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit.

Dan Wootton, known as a staunch critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, uploaded a video titled “Heckled & laughed at — Meghan Markle’s on stage disaster in Washington DC after she tells more lies.”

The clip’s description claims Markle was humiliated by a small audience questioning her business accomplishments.

However, a search of major news outlets and local coverage finds no credible reports confirming that the confrontation occurred.

The lack of broader media coverage is notable given the high visibility of Meghan’s public appearances.

Observers familiar with royal media coverage say that had such an incident taken place, it likely would have been picked up by multiple news organizations or attendees.



