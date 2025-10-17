Jennifer Lopez explains why she avoids Hollywood's party scene

Jennifer Lopez reveals why she keeps her friend circle small

Jennifer Lopez admitted she is a "shy" person but once someone starts chatting with her she talks non-stop.

In a recent chat with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show, the Kiss of the Spider Woman star discussed why she has a small circle of friends and shy away from making new ones.

The host, Stern, inquired Lopez, "Do you go to parties?”

Lopez responded, “No, not really."

She added she likes “the occasional drink,” but never more than one.

The Atlas star then shared that she is more of a person who loves to spend the night after tiring work day in the comfort of her home, noting she has a small number of close pals.

“I go out when I have to. I'm more work, do my thing, rush home, get cozy… I don't know why. I just stay in my — I have a very small circle," she told Stern.

On why she lacks celebrity pals, Lopez admitted her shyness and that she don't like to disturb people.

“I think I'm shy and I don't like bothering people, and so I don't connect with everybody," she explained.

"I think they see me as standoffish, but I'm not."

However, Lopez clarified being shy does not mean she doesn't even talk, it's rather the opposite.

"The minute you start talking to me, I'll be like, ‘Blah, blah, blah,'" she said with a laugh.

Lopez then offered Stern that he could be her "famous friend."

Stern was quick to respond and said, "No, you don't want me there, trust me. I'd ruin it. I'd f*** it up somehow."